Lisa’s Birthday Dress Is Dripping in Disco Ball Sequins

Leave it to Blackpink’s Lisa to pull out the ultimate birthday dress—and one that rivals a glittering disco ball at that. This week, the rapper rang in her 27th birthday with a bash in Bangkok—and a reflective gown for the ages.

Lisa’s “birthday suit” came courtesy of Oscar de la Renta. The K-pop star sported the American label’s fully sequined “Wave Scallop” dress, which features a strapless, curve-hugging shape. The piece was designed with dozens of flashy paillettes as well as a handful of winding panels that line its bias-cut silhouette. The result was the pinnacle of birthday looks: something to dance the night away in, looking like a million bucks while doing so (something the “Money” rapper knows a thing or two about).

As an added surprise, the dress’ sequins seemed to pick up different light as Lisa moved throughout the night—in some settings, the outfit appeared to be a metallic silver. In others, it was liquid gold. Lisa styled her look with a selection of Bulgari jewels, glittery eye makeup, and a slicked-back hair style.

@lalalalisa_m

A gilded going-out dress also calls for a gilded going-out bag. Lisa trotted out a metallic nano speedy from Louis Vuitton that perfectly matched the palette of her Oscar de la Renta stunner. The musician has long been a Celine girl, but she’s recently been taking a liking to Louis Vuitton—just last month, she staged a surprise appearance during the brand’s Paris Fashion Week runway show where she also dipped into designer Nicolas Ghesquière’s archives for an off-duty look.

@lalalalisa_m

Seeing how celebrities approach their birthday outfits is always a sight to behold. Just yesterday, Lady Gaga celebrated her 38th trip around the sun in a belted Retrofête trenchcoat that she topped with towering, sky-high boots. There’s something to be said for taking a more casual approach (yes, eight-inch heels are casual by Gaga standards) like Mother Monster. But there’s also power in pulling out all the stops for your big day, à la Lisa.

Shop Lisa’s Picks: