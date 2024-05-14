John Galliano’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are Never Short On Wow-Factor

John Galliano, the larger-than-life designer with even larger-than-life designs, has always been one of fashion’s most exciting forces. But, with a new documentary that shines light on his tumultuous, often controversial career and a Met Gala during which some of the most talked about dresses were of his design, there’s a renewed interest surrounding the Gibraltar-born phenom.

On the runway, Galliano has brought his vision of twisted beauty and confrontational glamour to houses like Oscar de la Renta, Givenchy, Christian Dior, and Maison Margiela where he is currently serving as creative director. That penchant for statement fashion has turned Galliano into one of the red carpet’s most sought-after designers with everyone from Kim Kardashian and Rihanna to Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman clamoring to wear his pieces. Stars have also made a habit out of sporting Galliano’s vintage and archival gowns on the red carpet, whether that be from his lauded tenure at Dior or his short-lived stint as Givenchy’s head designer. Below, look back at John Galliano’s best red carpet moments, from Kim Kardashian’s Internet-breaking corset to Princess Diana’s one and only Met Gala look.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One way to get your designs noticed—not like Galliano needed any help—is to have Kim Kardashian wear them on the Met Gala steps. In 2024, the apex influencer snatched her waist to oblivion in a custom Margiela look, inspired by Galliano’s spring 2024 collection for the brand, as well as a chainmail lace skirt that referenced the ’90s Dior runway.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The 2024 Met Gala had some major themes and Galliano everything was atop the list. Zendaya, one of the night’s five co-chairs, emerged on the Met steps in a custom Galliano for Margiela look which was inspired by his 1996 Dior collection. Later in the evening, the actress switched into an elaborate ball gown from Givenchy’s spring 1996 couture collection.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There’s no skirting around the fact that Hollywood loves a sheer dress. Jennifer Lawrence, though, outranked them all when she wore a vintage Galliano for Givenchy gown during the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The dress, modeled by Kate Moss, debuted during Galliano’s fall 1996 couture collection which was his second and final couture offering for the brand.

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Galliano’s spring 2024 Margiela collection, actress Anya Taylor-Joy was a couture witch during the Dune: Part Two premiere in 2024.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Who knew safety pins could look this good? John Gallino and Miley Cyrus, apparently. During the 2024 Grammy Awards, the pop star made quite the statement in a Margiela naked dress constructed entirely out of 14,000 gold safety pins.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images The sign of a true designer is the ability for their work to withstand the test of time. At the 2020 SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston dipped into her own personal archive as she hit the red carpet in a bias-cut Galliano for Dior slip dress from the ’90s.

Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihanna took everyone to church in 2018 when she wore a papal-inspired Margiela look to the Met Gala. Galliano channeled that year’s “Heavenly Bodies” theme by referencing Catholic attire through his own style signatures which resulted in a studded mini dress, a gargantuan cape, and a matching hat from Stephen Jones.

J. Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a co-chair of the 2017 Met Gala, Katy Perry dropped jaws in a veiled artisanal look from Galliano’s Maison Margiela. The outfit, which featured layers upon layers of red tulle, also hinted at the title of her album Witness via embroidery.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images As a juror at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Kirsten Dunst was tasked with bringing some pretty serious statement fashion to the south of France. Naturally, the actress armed her wardrobe with plenty of Galliano-designed Maison Margiela like this yellow slip dress that was trimmed with chantilly lace. “We sent John [Galliano] an iconic image of a model in an English garden wearing one of his ’90s pieces,” Dunst’s stylist Clare Hallworth said at the time. “He took that inspiration and reimagined it with black Chantilly lace trees and love birds.”

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Vintage connoisseurs Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen brought archival Galliano for Dior to the 2015 Met Gala red carpet. The sisters matched in gothic, dark looks from the designer's time at the French brand. Two years prior, Ashley sported a burnt orange vintage Dior gown to the gala.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Not many people can pull off Galliano’s more avant-garde Dior designs. However, not many people are Rihanna. For the 2011 Brit Awards, the mogul commanded attention in a tiered high-low gown that featured a ruffled skirt, patterned bustier, and a neon waist bow.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Cameron Diaz, in a blush pink Dior stunner, was pure Hollywood elegance at the 2008 Oscars.

Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gisele Bündchen has proven to be a true Galliano muse both on and off the runway through the years. During the 2006 Met Gala, she wore one of the designer’s Dior couture gowns on the red carpet.

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images Gwen Stefani famously wore Galliano designs for two of the most important moments of her life: her wedding to Gavin Rossdale (we all remembered that pink ombré gown) and in the music video for “What You Waiting For?” On the red carpet, she’s also often called up Galliano, including this Dior number in 2005.

Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images Although Galliano’s Dior was known for its over-the-top runway moments, the designer toned things down a touch while dressing Hollywood starlets shine for the red carpet. At the 2004 Cannes Film Festival, Kate Bosworth sizzled in a simple siren red gown from Dior’s fall 2004 collection.

SCOTT NELSON/AFP/Getty Images Nicole Kidman looked breathtaking at the 2000 Academy Awards in a ruffled mermaid gown.

Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images A moment for the back, and for Cate Blanchett, who delighted in a Galliano for Dior stunner at the 1999 Academy Awards.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images That same year, Celine Dion stood out for all the right reasons in a silk Galliano for Dior tuxedo that she wore backwards. “When I wore that, everyone was wearing dresses, not pants,” Dion said. “I was the only one with pants in a backward suit from Galliano, and if I would do this today, it would work. It was avant-garde at the time.”

Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Milla Jovovich shined in a metal mesh number, from Galliano’s namesake brand, during the 1997 Cannes Film Festival.

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Nicole Kidman proved to be one of Galliano’s most high-profile muses during his stint at Dior. Here, she sported a chartreuse silk gown complete with delicate floral embroidery to the 1997 Academy Awards.