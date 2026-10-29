Rihanna’s secret to day-to-night dressing? A monochrome palette, a dash of utilitarian tailoring, and an assortment of sleek accessories. In Los Angeles yesterday, the superstar sported a satisfyingly slouchy look that took her from errands at CVS to fine-dining in Santa Monica.

The autumnal ensemble was made up of earthy hues, featuring a mossy drop-shoulder sweater and baggy tan denim trousers that nearly covered her feet. Her accessories grounded the look, with her wearing what appeared to be Phoebe Philo sunglasses and polished Prada loafers. During the day, it was a functional mom-duty outfit for Halloween shopping at CVS with her sons, Riot and RZA. But at night, it doubled as a chic after-hours look for dinner at hotspot Giorgio Baldi. Yes, even the sunglasses stayed on. Herein lies the art of an outfit that does it all.

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At this point, the Fenty Beauty founder is the definitive expert in the art of color-coordinated dressing. This summer, her street-style outings were marked by monochromatic statements, from the seafoam satin set she wore to take RZA to the dentist to the orange velour Chloé tracksuit she sported for a night out with friends. After summertime appearances in New York City followed by a busy Fashion Week in Paris, the 38-year-old mom of three is kicking off fall with her family at their home base in Los Angeles. Still, she stays booked and busy, most recently appeareing at a Fenty Beauty event for her new Fluid Flex Foundation. Rihanna’s schedule is always stacked, but at least she has unlocked the perfect on-the-go uniform.