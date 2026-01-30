If Margot Robbie’s latest Wuthering Heights press look were time-traveled back to the 19th century, Victorian women would have been sent into a full-blown moral panic. Continuing to build on the distinct Brontëan drama that’s defined the tour, Robbie channeled that same romanticism through provocation. And a few too many bra straps.

Appearing on SiriusXM with Charli xcx and co-star Jacob Elordi, Robbie slipped into a layered lingerie dress that looked like it was intentionally coming undone. From designer Mark Gong’s spring 2026 show, it’s based on a floral slip with an unconventional bodice. Up top, there are two ruched bras placed over one another—one red, one pearl white—with their straps falling loosely onto the shoulders. For added intrigue, the entire dress is wrapped up in a sheer overlayer. Robbie’s shoes were just as tantalizing. She wore a pair of knee-length boots with fringing wrapping up her legs.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Much like Emerald Fennell’s adaptation, Robbie is taking artistic liberities with her Wuthering Heights fashion choices. (Especially compared to her Barbie promotional run, where she took referential dressing quite seriously). Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, are instead interpreting the spirit of the story through a modern, sensual lens, rather than recreating it literally. So far, that has meant python print Dilara Findikoglu mini dresses, sheer lace McQueen numbers, and even Elizabeth Taylor’s very own diamond necklace at the film’s world premiere earlier this earlier week in Los Angeles.

Similarly, it’s clear Robbie put method dressing on the back-burner in the case of her Mark Gong look. Sure, there’s a trace of Gothic romance woven somewhere in there, but this was less about strict Brontë references and more about embracing the appeal of something as unduly modern as the exposed bra trend. Scandalous then, fashion gospel now.