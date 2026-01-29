At last night’s Wuthering Heights premiere, Margot Robbie stepped out with Jacob Elordi, the Heathcliff to her Catherine in Emerald Fennell’s hotly anticipated adaptation of the classic novel. Around her neck, however, she wore a historic gift from a man who played Heathcliff during Hollywood’s Golden Age. It’s recipient at the time, however, was Elizabeth Taylor.

Robbie sourced the jaw-dropping heart-shaped Taj Mahal diamond set in a Cartier necklace for the occasion. Originally gifted to Nur Jahan by the Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahangir, it became known as the “Taj Mahal” diamond after the emperor commissioned the famous structure following his wife’s death.

The piece eventually made its way into the hands of Taylor’s two-time husband Richard Burton, who presented it to Taylor in 1972 for her 40th birthday in Budapest. Not only molded into the shape of a heart, the bijoux also features an inscription with the words, “Love is Everlasting.” It’s not only a fitting nod to the romance in Wuthering Heights, but Burton played Heathcliff in Daniel Petrie’s 1958 adaptation opposite Rosemary Harris.

Robbie’s dramatic Schiaparelli dress, however, was brand new. A custom version of a spring 2026 silhouette, it features a sheer lace bodice that explodes into a tiered ombré red and black skirt. The dress is open at the back, which allowed for Robbie to drape the long tail of the Taj Mahal diamond over her shoulders.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The archival jewelry pull, done in collaboration with Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal, picks up on Robbie and Elordi’s chemistry—both on and off the screen. To celebrate the film, the actors commissioned two matching rings, showing two skeletons embracing with the “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” Robbie also described feeling “lost, like a kid without their blanket or something” whenever Elordi was absent on set, while the actor called relationship as “mutual obsession.”

Robbie is well known for her penchant for method dressing (earlier this week, she wore a sheer lace McQueen dress with a Victorian collar). And this archival jewelry coup, cements Robbie as a method dresser in the truest sense.