Dua Lipa Slips Into Two Subversive LBDs in One Night

Dua Lipa performed a “Houdini” act on the penultimate night of New York Fashion Week. Before her sold-out run at Madison Square Garden later this week, the singer touched down in Manhattan for an evening out where she slipped into not one, but two subversive takes on the black cocktail dress.

At New York Fashion Week for the first time in six years, Dua started her night at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons dinner in a daring twist on lingerie style. She wore a dress from Schiaparelli’s fall 2025 collection, featuring a nude bustier with layers of long, black fringe. The fringe on Dua’s dress was cut just low enough to reveal her nude corset—creating the look of an exposed bra—and contained considerable movement in its skirt. Finishing off Dua’s look were classic black pumps and a smattering of bright, multi-color jewels courtesy of Bulgari.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, Dua was at the New York Public Library for a live podcast recording of her Service95 Book Club—but don’t expect any geek chic looks from the star.

Instead, Dua slipped into another black evening look. This one was more modest than her Schiaparelli as it was designed with a stark wool fabric. Adding intrigue to the piece was a center split, lined with a dotted sheer fabric, and square-toe block heels in a jolting navy blue color. Hair and makeup were kept consistent throughout the evening, likely due to time constraints.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like any fashion girl, the LBD has long been a staple in Dua’s wardrobe—she’s turned to the style multiple times this year alone, most notably at the Met Gala. And with her duo of cocktail looks last night, she proved there’s no shortage of reinvention in her style playbook.