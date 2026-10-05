In Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film The Social Reckoning, Mikey Madison plays Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, the data engineer who famously exposed the tech company’s dangerous practices to boost online engagement. It’s a weighty role that finds her returning to the press-tour circuit for the first time in nearly two years. Satisfyingly, for her latest appearance, she went the bold route in twisted corsetry and peekaboo sheer.

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At the film’s world premiere in New York City, Madison chose a Vivienne Westwood corset gown that was more than meets the eye. Though sharp, structured bodices are expected from the iconic London label, its underwear-revealing skirt brought the look into naked-dress territory. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Madison completed the ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewels and an Old-Hollywood side part.

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The Social Reckoning—a companion piece to Sorkin’s 2010 hit The Social Network—is set in 2021, when Haugen leaked tens of thousands of confidential documents exposing Meta’s dangerous practices to ramp up profits. It marks Madison’s first film role since her breakout Oscar-winning appearance in 2024’s Anora. Her return to the red carpet has been its own revealing story—with an array of corset dresses featuring unexpected twists.

For the film’s premiere last week in London, Madison wore a neon chartreuse gown by London-based label Standing Ground. It featured an avant-garde square neckline with rows of textured bubble embroidery lining the bodice. For a screening in Paris, she chose a floral-embellished Dior gown from Jonathan Anderson’s spring 2026 couture collection. Though simple upon first glance, its pink-and-purple embroidery was almost otherworldly in its detail.

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