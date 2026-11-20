Lingerie dressing has been a staple of movie premieres, award shows, and after-parties for years. But Dua Lipa is always thinking ahead. Her latest trendsetting move makes the case for boudoir fashion in the great outdoors.

This week, Lipa shared a fashion-filled carousel showing her wearing a series of skin-tight, sexy, lace-up looks in the...complete and utter wilderness. First, an edgy, grommet-studded Ludovic de Saint Sernin red dress. Next, a lace-trimmed blue camisole with a diamond chest cutout. Finally, a canary-yellow, crystal-embellished corset top from Fanci Club. These are, by no means, unusual outfit choices for the designer-loving It girl. But by swapping the red carpet for the forest floor, they do take on a sort of subversive allure.

After hosting a literature event in London and stopping by some high-profile soirées in New York, it appears Lipa recently recharged with friends on a tranquil woodland sojourn—tiny A-frame cabin and all. Of course, the superstar wasn’t going to let being in the middle of nowhere stop her from wearing an outré outfit. Especially given that, these days, she has many a reason to dress up.

Between ramping up her Service95 endeavours and preparing to headline Coachella 2027, the singer wrote an original song on the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI album, titled “Go Easy.” She is among a slew of A-list musicians—including Lana Del Rey, Cardi B, Tame Impala, and SZA—who have recorded songs for the 13th installment of the legendary video-game franchise. It’s an iconic new achievement, to be sure. Still, she skipped the launch dinner in Miami earlier this week and is not publicly slated to perform at the GTA VI parties in Florida this weekend. Nay, for her special celebration, Lipa is forest bathing in her best party garb.