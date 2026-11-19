Hunter Schafer’s Archival Prada Coat Is A Clear Blade Runner Callback
Vintage Prada is not only timeless; it’s downright futuristic. Just ask Hunter Schafer, whose Y2K-era coat fits right into the Blade Runner 2099 universe.
At a London photocall for the Prime Video series today, the actor served sci-fi aesthetics in a PVC rain jacket from Miuccia Prada’s fall 2002 runway. The outfit underneath was decidedly more au courant, featuring a turquoise bra and a wrap skirt fresh from the spring 2027 runway. It’s the second time Schafer has worn a look from that collection on this press tour. But it is the first time the Prada It girl has dipped into the house’s archives for such a spot-on—or shall we say, clear—reference.
The see-through jacket has become a style signature of the 1982 sci-fi epic. In one now-iconic scene from Ridley Scott’s film, Joanna Cassidy’s character, a replicant named Zhora Salome who works as an exotic dancer, quickly flees a nightclub to escape being caught by a replicant-killing blade runner. She throws on a see-through raincoat over her underwear and runs through the pouring L.A. streets. It’s a fitting reference for Schafer, who plays an undercover human in the latest iteration, which finds replicants as the ruling class, and humans being hunted.
While this fashion callback is the most transparent, the 27-year-old star has been serving a steady stream of sci-fi method dressing in recent weeks. On Tuesday, she wore a futuristic wedding-gown-meets-tuxedo from Celine. Last week, she channeled Sean Young’s Rachael in a luxe brown Prada coat. The show premieres on November 25, so we can only hope the world-building references continue. Next up, might we suggest a recreation of this sheer Daryl Hannah bodysuit?