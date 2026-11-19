Vintage Prada is not only timeless; it’s downright futuristic. Just ask Hunter Schafer, whose Y2K-era coat fits right into the Blade Runner 2099 universe.

At a London photocall for the Prime Video series today, the actor served sci-fi aesthetics in a PVC rain jacket from Miuccia Prada’s fall 2002 runway. The outfit underneath was decidedly more au courant, featuring a turquoise bra and a wrap skirt fresh from the spring 2027 runway. It’s the second time Schafer has worn a look from that collection on this press tour. But it is the first time the Prada It girl has dipped into the house’s archives for such a spot-on—or shall we say, clear—reference.

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The see-through jacket has become a style signature of the 1982 sci-fi epic. In one now-iconic scene from Ridley Scott’s film, Joanna Cassidy’s character, a replicant named Zhora Salome who works as an exotic dancer, quickly flees a nightclub to escape being caught by a replicant-killing blade runner. She throws on a see-through raincoat over her underwear and runs through the pouring L.A. streets. It’s a fitting reference for Schafer, who plays an undercover human in the latest iteration, which finds replicants as the ruling class, and humans being hunted.

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While this fashion callback is the most transparent, the 27-year-old star has been serving a steady stream of sci-fi method dressing in recent weeks. On Tuesday, she wore a futuristic wedding-gown-meets-tuxedo from Celine. Last week, she channeled Sean Young’s Rachael in a luxe brown Prada coat. The show premieres on November 25, so we can only hope the world-building references continue. Next up, might we suggest a recreation of this sheer Daryl Hannah bodysuit?