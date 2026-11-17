What’s this? Hunter Schafer embracing the quieter side of fashion on the Blade Runner 2099 press tour? Indeed: After months of color-blocking and bright pattern clashing, the actor is going muted, minimal, and monochromatic for the sci-fi series’ premiere in London. As simple as the look might appear at first, like many of Schafer’s best looks, there’s actually a bit of subversive risk-taking involved.

On Tuesday, Schafer hit the red carpet in an unexpectedly tranquil two-piece set, custom-made by Celine. Styled by longtime collaborator Dara Allen, her pearlescent ensemble was actually a wedding-appropriate spin on the oft-contentious “dress over pants” formula. Her long milky tube top was actually an asymmetrical bustier dress in dutch satin. While its long train read bridal gown, her pants were actually tuxedo trousers with a satin galloon running down the leg. Essentially, it was a bridal gown and a tuxedo in one. Pointy-toe pumps, and ethereal ivory eyeshadow provided serene finishing touches.

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Thus far, Schafer’s Blade Runner outfits have been anything but understated. She’s worn a beaded highlighter-yellow NIHL hoodie, a pair of cosmic-colored Marc Jacobs tights, and a quirked-up Prada pencil skirt, but never has she adhered to all white. Up until this point, her high-octane aesthetic has aptly reflected the chaotic plot. Blade Runner 2099 is set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, and finds humans as second-class citizens to the ruling replicants. Schafer plays a fugitive human posing as a replicant, and her red-carpet wares have been similarly intense. Luckily, with the series hitting Prime Video on November 25, she surely has a few more surprising red carpet looks in store.

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Of course, despite her commitment to eccentric sci-fi codes, Schafer is also a shape shifter. Outside the Blade Runner worldbuilding, this week, she’s even been floated by Variety as a potential Bond Girl contender opposite Robert Pattinson. If her all-white Celine look is any proof, she certainly has the range.