Hunter Schafer Puts a Cosmic Spin on Colored Tights

Colored tights have taken off like a space ship in recent years. Cosigned by the likes of Iris Law, Rihanna, and Jenna Ortega, the polarizing practice of trading neutral stockings for bright, opaque hosiery is now an if-you-know-you-know go-to for modern It girls far and wide. But for subversive style darling Hunter Schafer, the 2020s trend is equally fitting for an ’80s-era sci-fi universe.

While attending Comic-Con this weekend to promote her role in the upcoming series Blade Runner 2099, Schafer donned a ultra saturated ensemble straight from Marc Jacobs’s spring 2027 collection. The head-turning look comprised a fuchsia bodysuit worn under a sheer organza yellow button-up. Her lower half was similarly striking, featuring sheer shorts cinched with a chain-link statement belt. But the piece that made this outfit impossible to miss? Her crimson tights.

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While the ensemble stands out as perhaps the most maximalist fashion moment of the entire San Diego convention, it’s perfectly fitting for the occasion. The original Blade Runner, released in 1982, is renowned for its retro-futuristic fashion, blending exaggerated silhouettes with utilitarian accents and translucent layers. Here, Schafer’s canary-colored shirt emits a reflective, semi-plastic finish, reminiscent of the synthetic trench coats in the iconic sci-fi film. It’s her brightly-hued tights, however, that blend supernatural style with contemporary risk taking.

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This level of playful futurism pulsed through the Marc Jacobs spring 2027 collection. Its nostalgia-soaked runway was chock-full of bold tights and sheer overlays, from see-through blue skirts with yellow stockings to burgundy nylons styled sans pants. By blending color-blocking with transparent textures, the show crafted an old-meets-new aesthetic, full of rich references but also undeniably avant-garde.

Blade Runner 2099, which is set to premiere this November on Amazon Prime, reportedly sees its cyberpunk universe shifting to become brighter, while still maintaining its signature dystopian edge. According to Schafer, colored tights are clearly the best way to dress the part.