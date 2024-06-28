Need proof that the early aughts are back? Just look at the model Iris Law’s latest off-duty that revived some 2000s-era trends in one go. On Thursday, Law showed off a look that was brimming with nostalgia—and more than a few throwback styling hacks.

The model slipped into a cropped Silk Laundry cardigan that she layered with a draped white t-shirt underneath. A black micro-mini skirt added an edge to Law’s outfit, but it was her blush pink tights that really stole the show. The color of Law’s leggings matched perfectly with her sweater, creating a bold, almost retro color palette on the top and bottom. In another ode to the 2000s, Law sported a pair of coquette ballet slippers and accessorized her look with her signature pixie haircut and clear sunglasses.

The prominence of pantsless fashion has led to dozens of celebrities turning tights—once worn below skirts and dresses—into actual pants. Usually, however, that particular styling trick is kept to either flesh-tone or black hosiery à la Anya Taylor-Joy and the Jenner sisters. Here, Law managed to present something different by turning her pink tights into the main focus of her outfit, not merely just an add-on.

Similar tights, both brightly colored and otherwise, have been sported by the likes of Anne Hathaway and Lily-Rose Depp in recent months. Depp, in specific, indulged in a similar coquette-core moment to Law’s, wearing argyle pattern tights below a teensy black dress. And Law’s adaptation of brightly colored tights feels like a natural progression within her already 2000s-tinged style.

Earlier this year in March, Law revived another controversial early aughts look: dresses over pants. She sported a cutesy light blue dress on top of sheer wide-leg pants for an off-duty stroll around Los Angeles. In fact, much of Law’s fashion (especially when she’s not on the front row or red carpet in some sort of slinky Saint Laurent) seems to be influenced by the noughties with a hint of Gen-Z sprinkled in. Any guesses as to what trend she might resurrect next?