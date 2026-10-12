When Prada sent 63 quirked-up skirts down the runway at Milan Fashion Week, the industry was set abuzz, and the internet immediately wondered who might be the first to wear one in real life. Naturally, it was eternal Prada It girl Hunter Schafer this past weekend.

Just weeks after Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented their spring 2027 skirt-forward show, Schafer stepped out in an outfit from the collection at Comic-Con in New York City. Styled by Dara Allen, she chose look 35: a high-waisted magenta pencil skirt with a scribbly pattern and a turquoise bandeau with thick stripes reminiscent of a cartoon tiger.

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The eccentric skirt-and-bra-top pairing was a recurring combination throughout the Prada show, which was full of micro-pleats, plastic-like finishes, and pattern-bedecked wrap silhouettes. Schafer, who sat front row in an outfit that referenced another Prada woman, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, was clearly taken by the collection. And as it turns out, the designs were right at home in the retro-futuristic world of her upcoming project.

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Schafer is currently promoting her role in Prime Video’s upcoming Blade Runner 2099 miniseries. Throughout her press appearances in recent months, she has winked at the ultra-saturated 1980s palette of the original Blade Runner film.

To Comic-Con San Diego in July, she wore a sheer yellow button-up with red tights from Marc Jacobs’s spring 2027 collection. A few weeks later, she opted for a contrasting purple cape over a hot pink slip dress. Color-blocking is very much on the mood board for Schafer these days, and so are offbeat skirts.

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The 27-year-old actor and Prada ambassador has long effortlessly embodied the brand’s peculiar femininity and ugly-chic coolness. It’s only right, then, that she would be the first to christen Prada’s much-discussed spring 2027 skirt.