If you need any more proof that monochrome dressing is over, just look to Hunter Schafer. On Friday, the actor was spotted leaving Chateau Marmont, the famed Los Angeles celebrity haunt, in a bright ensemble that hit all the notes of high-octane two-tone dressing—but with an offbeat, lingerie-leaning spin.

For a late night with friends, the 27-year-old looked party-ready in a tight coral minidress with a deep purple capelet thrown on over top. While her accessories were tonally muted, they were characteristically quirky. She wore sexy thigh-high stockings lined with thick lace, shimmery tan heels, and a textured cream-colored Prada clutch. Spotted leaving the hotel alongside comedian Ziwe, Schafer’s pink-and-jewel-tone palette was not only head-turning, but also decidedly du jour.

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This bold color story has been a staple of spring 2027 runways. It was all over New York Fashion Week, where designers like Henry Zankov and Tory Burch showed bright iterations of red, orange, and fuchsia alongside unexpected cool tones.

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At Connor Ives, the “Bring Back Shame” T-shirt—one of the most viral pieces to come from the week—was made all the more impactful by its contrast-heavy shades: a salmon T-shirt stamped with cobalt letters.

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Though Schafer’s recent purple-pink outfit is undeniably on-trend, it is not her first foray into bright color blocking—or eclectic hosiery, for that matter. Earlier this summer, the actor—who stars in the upcoming sci-fi series Blade Runner 2099—leaned into otherworldly aesthetics in a sheer Marc Jacobs ensemble with red tights and canary-yellow-meets-hot-pink layers. Just last week, she attended Charli xcx’s Music, Fashion, Film concert in New York City in a similarly leggy look: wearing a white minidress and what appeared to be the same nude heels and lacy lingerie nylons.

With fashion month in full swing and Schafer a regular front-row fixture, perhaps we can expect her avant-garde accessorizing—and dynamic rainbow dressing—to hit the streets of Milan or Paris soon.