Lots of girls have spent the past years attempting to channel Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s inefiable style, but none quite like Hunter Schafer’s (perhaps inadvertent) attempt. The actress stepped out in Milan today for Prada’s spring 2027 in a chic, pared-back outfit that couldn’t help but garner comparisons to ‘90s minimalism and CBK.

Though no-frills at first glance, her calf-length black trench was brimming with exquisite tailoring—from the waist-cinching belt to the precise V-neck cut. The bottom opened to reveal a gauzy nude skirt as she walked. This peekaboo detail echoed the styling seen today on Prada’s runway, which was full of wrap skirts with playful slits. On X, fashion account @saintdemie pointed out Schafer’s similarities to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, who favored her black Prada trench and tote on countless outings in New York City.

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True to Kennedy’s timeless sartorial legacy, the look was streamlined, functional, and fit for a well-dressed woman on the go. Never one-note, Schafer—a superfan of statement spectacles—finished the look with yellow-tinted sunglasses, bringing her personal Prada-woman quirk to the outfit. While the look was classic Prada cool, its muted palette was not exactly a reigning theme on the actual runway.

For spring 2027, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented swirling kaleidoscopic patterns, plastic pink pleats, and brassy bras worn on top of shirts. The show was an enthusiastic celebration of bold color and lived-in femininity. Watching on in her pristine, Carolyn-Bessette-Kennedy-esque trench, Schafer was once again the subversive Prada woman.