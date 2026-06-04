Hunter Schafer’s Knee-High Boots Are Only For the Quirkiest Party Girls

A Prada girls like to have fun, but you know she’s not going to do it with out a little bit of quixotic quirk. A sparkling mini dress with knee-high boots is a text book party girl outfit, but Hunter Schafer’s all-Prada take was ever so delightfully skewed. Fresh off of Euphoria’s unsettling third season finale, the actor stepped out in some of the most discussed items from the brand’s fall 2026 collection for the launch of Prada Mode—a new members’ club-style installation at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City.

While leaving the Hotel last night, Schafer made a sparkling exit in a yellow pair of knee-high satin boots with glistening, lemon-yellow floral beadwork. She paired it with a shimmering shift dress covered in peridot green sequins. Her glitzy, disco-worthy number was given added flair from a rounded neckline embellished with gleaming chartreuse crystals, creating a similar built-in jewelry element we’ve also seen on Selena Gomez. A matching yellow silk pouch bag completed her look, creating a smooth pairing with her dress while coordinating with the label’s statement-making boots.

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Already marked as one of next season’s definining ‘it’ shoes, her boots—also shown in white and pale blue feathered iterations on the runway—were yet another symbol of Miuccia Prada’s signature combination of elegance and quirkiness. A similar eclecticism was seen in numerous guests’ ensembles, including Myha’la, AnnaSophia Robb, and Nina Dobrev, during the Prada Mode soirée—which included a gift dispensary machine and a robotic, futuristic art installation by Nicolas Winding Refn and Hideo Kojima. However, where shoes were concerned, Schafer’s boots were the clear standout of the night.