Accessorizing is an art—but sometimes, it can be a headache. The wrong piece can throw off the entire look, whether it be a mismatched shoe or a bracelet that feels out of place. Thankfully for Selena Gomez, her latest outfit came with the jewelry included.

Celebrating the launch of Rare Beauty's “True To Myself” foundation in Los Angeles last night, Gomez stepped out in a formal twist on the T-shirt dress. From Prada’s spring 2026 runway show, the design riffed on a boxy tee with purpose. It featured a satin pink base, complete with pockets and exposed seaming, layered with a white underpinning. The latter detail poked out from the neckline and hem of the dress. Cleverly, the look also came with a discreet detail that eliminated the need for added jewelry all together.

A textured, embroidered collar was placed along the dress’s neckline, creating the effect of a built-in diamond necklace. Gomez did, however, add separate accessories that weren’t originally shown on the Prada runway. She wore silver hoop earrings and white sling backs that tied in the color of her dress.

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Prada’s Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons crafted “a response to the overload of contemporary culture—a process of distillation, of filtration through clothes” for their spring 2026 show, called the Body of Composition. That inspiration manifested in boiler suits paired with rubber gloves and minimal leather jackets worn with beaded collar dresses like Gomez’s. (Capsule and two-in-one dressing has been a through line of Mrs. Prada and Simons work, look no further than their latest fall show which demonstrated the art of layering.)

Last night, Gomez proved that the best looks are the ones that make all the decisions for you.