When Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh link up on the red carpet, you never know what to expect. You just know it won’t be boring. Especially considering the project they’re promoting is Blade Runner 2099, the latest entry in the legendarily stylish Sci-Fi franchise. For the series premiere on Thursday night, the duo was sartorially in sync in dramatic, over-the-top, and heavily textured outerwear. To borrow one of the more famous quotes from the original film, they’re wearing jackets “you people wouldn’t believe.”

Walking the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Yeoh donned a copper feathered jacket from LaQuan Smith’s spring 2027 show, which she paired with bootcut jeans. Schafer, on the other hand, eschewed pants altogether in a leather Prada corset with a voluminous shearling coat. Her smudgy charcoal eye makeup paid homage to Daryl Hannah’s Pris in Ridley Scott’s 1982 film, while her coat evoked Sean Young’s Rachael. Meanwhile, Yeoh’s Schiaparelli skeleton hand clutch nodded to the story’s superhuman themes.

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This unexpected aesthetic alignment, of course, reflects their relationship in the Prime Video series. Premiering on November 25, Blade Runner 2099 is set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049. Tension between humans and artificial beings (known as replicants) have escalated into a deadly war. Replicants are now the ruling class, while humans are second-class citizens. Yeoh plays a replicant Blade Runner detective nearing the end of her lifespan, who crosses paths with Schafer, a fugitive human posing as a replicant. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series explores existential questions about identity and reimagines the original film’s style entirely.

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Yeoh and Schafer have made many joint appearances in the lead-up to the premiere, but this marks the first time the co-stars have coordinated so clearly on the red carpet. Until now, Schafer has leaned into electric color pairings and futuristic textiles, while Yeoh has embraced classic tailoring and polished accessories. Still, both actors are noted fans of method dressing. Throughout the viral Wicked press tour, Yeoh channeled her character Madame Morrible (or “MM”) many times. Similarly, Schafer nailed dystopian dressing for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes promotional run. It was only a matter of time until the pair synced up their red-carpet appearances, sci-fi style.