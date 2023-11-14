Premiere red carpets are back, baby! The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Los Angeles premiere kicked off last night and, of course, the film’s stars brought some pretty stellar looks to match. Leading the way was none other than Hunter Schafer, who was been on a whirlwind of press tour fashion since promotion for the film began last week.

The actress, who plays Tigris Snow, hit the step and repeat in a look from Alexander McQueen’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Her dress featured a variety of cut-out details all over the piece—starting at the bodice and then drifting to the skirt portion. It was designed with a variety of silver and black beads, creating an almost torso-like effect at the bodice and then traveling into a dreamy maxi skirt. To round out the dystopian glam look, Schafer paired her pin-straight blonde hair with a smokey eye and wore silver cuffs that matched the dress’ embroidery.

Schafer’s co-star Rachel Zegler also looked rather ethereal in an Ellie Saab couture dress. Zegler’s piece, while less edgy than Schafer’s, also featured some hefty embroidery as well as sheer paneling that formed into a floor-sweeping train.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Zegler’s dress was complete with an elegant hooded cape that was draped delicately from the back of the piece. Also in attendance was Olivia Rodrigo who’s song “Can’t Catch Me Now” is featured on the film’s soundtrack.

The GUTS singer posed in a glittering custom gown from Rodarte. The column-length piece featured a halter neckline, adorned with pink and purple fabric flowers, and was designed in a sequined black fabric. The film’s leading man, Tom Blyth, also caused quite the commotion when he decided to show up to premiere in a tiny black tank top.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Blyth did sport a black tuxedo jacket for most of the red carpet, his choice to remove it sent X into an uproar—one user wrote “not the premiere at 9 and basement at 11,” referencing the all-black, skin-tight looks worn to popular Bushwick club, Basement.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Hunger Games stars Josh Andrés Rivera and Viola Davis dazzled in a white tuxedo and sparkling green mini dress respectively. It looks like the cast won’t only be serving up some serious fashion on the carpet—when speaking with reporters at the premiere, Schafer gave insight into what to expect from the film. “One of my favorite aesthetic things about this film is they put on this challenge of re-creating the Panenm and The Capitol which we know is hyper-futuristic and modern,” the actress said of the movie’s costumes. “It’s still in the future, but it’s 60 years before, it’s retro-future.”