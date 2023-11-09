It’s Hunter Schafer’s world and we’re all just living in it. The actress, who stars in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, has been on quite the roll since the film’s press tour kicked off earlier this week. And on Thursday evening, Schafer continued her streak for the world premiere in London.

Just when we thought Schafer couldn’t top her painted-on Schiaparelli couture, the actress hit the step and repeat in a custom gold lame look from Prada. The make up of the look was rather impressive—with creases of fabric picking up light as the actress moved about—but so too was its shape.

The star wore a plunging bra top that was complemented by a balero detail that wrapped around her arms and shoulders. Connecting the bra was a long black bow in the center of the piece that traveled from Scahfer’s chest to just below the hemline of her dress. While we’re used to seeing bras (and bows for that matter) on the red carpet nowadays, the addition of the slight shawl in Schafer’s top brought a more elegant feel to things.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The other star of the look was the coordinating maxi skirt. It had the same bow detail as her top yet gave off an exaggerated shape thanks to the slight pouff near her waist. Schafer rounded out her premiere look with a pair of black heels and pearl drop earrings. Earlier in the day, she attended a variety of pre-premiere events in an avant-garde look from Maison Margiela after she pulled out a layered set from Dries Van Noten over in Berlin on Tuesday.

A day later, the actress hit the British capital in a semi-sheer floral set from Connor Ives that she topped off with a wool Prada coat, black shoulder bag, and pastel Aquazzura heels. There’s been a famine of quality press tour fashion through the past few months—in large part due to the now-ended strike—but Schafer’s carousel of outfits this week have been making up for lost time.