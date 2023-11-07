Considering that Hunter Schafer hasn’t walked a red carpet since the beginning of this year, you’d expect her to be dusting off some step-and-repeat rust as she emerged back into the public eye. But, if there’s one thing that’s certain about the model and actress, it’s that she’s always been one to make a sartorial statement. And over the weekend, Schafer proved her style prowess once again as she stepped out to promote her upcoming project, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, in Berlin, Germany.

On Tuesday, Schafer’s new stylist, Dara Allen, shared a snap of the actress headed to a press event. Schafer was decked out in a full look from Dries Van Noten’s fall/winter 2023 collection that consisted of a layered wrap skirt and a long-sleeve top. Both pieces were designed in a nude, gauzy fabric with the top featuring a painted orange flower near the bust. There was also an exposed lace bra peeking from underneath as well as a dramatic cutout near the shoulder area.

Courtesy of Dries Van Noten

Schafer’s skirt had it’s own layered effect going on, with several pieces of floral and nude fabric draped throughout the piece. To round things off, Schafer sleeked her hair back into a tight bun and slung on a pair of nude, pointed-toe heels. The look was a very avant-garde take on the traditional skirt set and fit well within the feel of Schafer’s edgy press tour looks thus far.

Later during her trip to the German capital, the 24-year-old switched into another one of fashion’s favorite brands, Schiaparelli, to attend the premiere of the film at the Zoopalast cinema. Schafer sported a hand-painted couture look from the Italian brand that featured a swirl of textured mosaic pieces.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to the trompe l’oeil effect, the dress also had a sheer crocheted underlayer as well as elongated sleeves and a jagged hemline. Schafer’s fashion girl accolades have rarely been in question, but her pair of Hunger Games press looks might have given her another added boost.