Hunter Schafer’s Couture Gown Looks Like It Was Painted On Her Body

Can fashion be considered a true art form? Well, on Sunday, Hunter Schafer proved as such as she stepped out for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere in a painterly couture gown.

Schafer hit the step and repeat at Zoopalast in Berlin, Germany wearing a full look from Schiaparelli’s fall/winter 2023 couture collection. Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry is known for his fantastical creations that rival works of art (think Kylie Jenner’s faux taxidermy moment and Sienna Miller’s bump-baring bustle skirt). And while those two were rather impressive, Schafer’s midi dress was unique in that it appeared as if it was painted directly on her body just moments before she stepped out on the red carpet.

The piece featured an array of hand-painted mosaic details that created the bulk of the look. Each was designed individually, in an array of abnormal shapes and different colors, to create a swirling motif throughout (what the brand dubbed as a “trompe l’oeil body” effect). Underneath, there was a crochet layer that seemed to hold together the various art pieces. It also featured a mock turtleneck shape up top, a raw edge hemline, and elongated sleeves that covered the actress’ hands as she posed.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the Italian brand is often known for their more baroque designs and focus on gold, Schafer’s choice brought the perfect amount of edge (and color) to things without going overboard. The actress decided to let the dress stand on its own—opting for a simple white heel, messy strawberry blonde hair, and rosy cheeks. Schafer even looked the perfect foil next to her co-star, Rachel Zegler, who made a statement in a Katniss Everdeen-esque, Alexander McQueen number.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

The premiere marks Schafer’s first red carpet since March when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an Ann Demeulemeester look. While the gothic feel of her maxi skirt and feather top (consisting of, yes, a single feather) would have been well suited for a Hunger Games red carpet, the film hits theaters later this month—meaning there’s potentially a few more times Schafer will grace the step and repeat.