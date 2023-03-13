Hunter Schafer’s Feather Top Was the Talk of the Oscars After Parties

Just about a week after making his debut as the new creative director of Ann Demeulemeester, it’s safe to say Ludovic de Saint Sernin has his first red carpet hit. Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer walked into Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party in a look from the collection made of a champagne-colored maxi skirt and a barely there feather top.

While inside the event, Schafer paired the look with a coordinating jacket (it has been a bit chilly in Los Angeles lately, after all), she walked the red carpet styled in the look exactly as it appeared on the runway.

De Saint Sernin was considered a surprising choice to lead the Demeulemeester label into its next chapter. His namesake Parisian label had established itself as a purveyor of outré and unapologetically queer menswear (think: elaborately designed jockstraps and bedazzled tank tops), but the designer had also begun to cultivate a growing group of female fans, the Hadids and Kim Kardashian among them. In contrast, Demeulemeester’s clothing was always known for its sophisticated dark romanticism. If the LdSS label was art school boys in heat, Demeulemeester was Goths in love.

The feather top, which was shown on the runway in both black and ivory versions, represents the perfect marriage of those two visions. The feather has long been an unofficial symbol of Ann Demeulemeester, while the daring sexiness is unmistakably a de Saint Sernin speciality.

Schafer wasn’t the only cool kid to shake up EIC Radhika Jones’s annual VF fest in new-look Demeulemeester. Elite star Manu Rios wore a sternum-baring outfit straight off the runway, while Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti wore an oh-so-sheer dress. All it took was one night—but the storied Belgian label has reestablished itself as the new choice of the daring global cool-kid set.

