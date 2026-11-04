Prep doesn’t always have to stick to strict New England styling standards: Just look to Sarah Paulson. Today, the All’s Fair actor was spotted heading into New York City’s ABC Studios in a look that served Ivy League polish up top and eclectic opulence down low.

The ensemble, from the Michael Kors Collection spring 2027 runway, managed to expertly meld fraternity bro with fantasy glow. Her green striped polo, layered on top of a crisp white collar, checked all the boxes of by-the-book dressing. But her billowing dark skirt, adorned at random with sequin floral appliqués, disregarded the rules of collegiate codes.

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Offbeat academia has been on the mood board for Paulson this week. Just yesterday, she was spotted arriving at the Four Seasons in midtown Manhattan wearing schoolboy trousers of unbelievably enormous proportions. She managed to make the look cool instead of comical, with her high-neck jacket and sleek brown bag exuding intentionality while her pants pooled at her feet.

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Of course, Paulson is no stranger to taking classic silhouettes and recognizable aesthetics and giving them an unconventional twist. She and stylist Karla Welch have long worked together to add charming flair to coquettish bows, plain white tees, and menswear suiting, and have certainly amped up that inclination during the All’s Fair season 2 press tour. Earlier this week, she wore a Roksanda dress with exaggerated leather hips that skewed Victorian-period dressing.

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For those who haven’t seen the Ryan Murphy drama, Paulson plays Carr Lane, a biting divorce attorney who rivals the women-led firm of Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian). Streaming on Hulu today, All’s Fair season 2 has already received marginally more positive reviews than the widespread critical panning of season 1. For her daytime promotional outings, Paulson’s twisted takes on preppy signatures only add to the dramedy’s camp. All’s Fair is on, and Paulson’s class is in session.