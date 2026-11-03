Throughout the press tour for All’s Fair season 2, Kim Kardashian has been testing the limits of waist cinching. After sporting a slashed silicone Schiaparelli gown in Mexico City, she pushed the hourglass silhouette to even further extremes in New York.

At the Monday night premiere, the beauty mogul stepped onto the carpet in custom Ashi Studio couture gown constructed of lace, suede, and crocodile leather. The sweetheart bodice appeared moulded to her body, while the trailing grey cords added a deconstructed edge. The back was all the more intense, with lace-up details lining both the dress and choker. According to the brand, it took 500 hours to make, with each cord individually placed by artisans in Paris. The ensemble offered perhaps her most maximalist spin on the corset dress yet.

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The dress is the latest result of her relatively new collaboration with stylist Law Roach, and it marks her first time working with Ashi Studio. On the carpet, she noted that she and Roach have been friends for years, and that she recently turned to him to expand her relationships with designers and fashion brands. “We’ve always waited for our moment, and this is our moment together,” she said.

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Premiering on Hulu tomorrow, season 2 of the Ryan Murphy-produced legal series finds Kardashian reprising her role as Allura Grant—an all-powerful, absurdly dressed divorce attorney. Leading up to the second season, Kardashian and her co-stars have been embracing the nonsensical nature of the show, with Kardashian reframing it as a comedy instead of a serious drama. At last night’s premiere, the cast’s over-the-top approach was on full display. Niecy Nash-Betts wore a sculptural LouBe hood. Sarah Paulson went similarly reptilian in a croc-embossed Roksanda ballgown. And Glenn Close walked the red carpet with...another Glenn Close.