For ‘Black Doves,’ Keira Knightley Suits Up in Chanel’s Red Parrots

Keira Knightley is not exactly known for method dressing on the red carpet, but to celebrate season 2 of her show Black Doves, she suited up in a subtly on-theme ensemble.

At the London premiere of the Netflix crime-thriller series on Monday, Knightley very literally winked at the show’s title in a black tailored suit with avian details. Originally appearing on Chanel’s spring 2026 couture runway by Matthieu Blazy, the look had the structure of a classic womenswear suit, with precisely pleated trousers and subtle hourglass tailoring. Blazy, however, is known for adding a bit of whimsy to all of his designs. Here that took shape in rows of bright red parrot-head buttons.

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Knightley is no stranger to wearing Chanel on a red carpet. She’s been an ambassador for the brand since the days of Karl Lagerfeld. But her ensemble’s bird-inspired imagery makes for a particularly apt choice for this appearance. The series finds Knightley playing Helen Webb, a politician’s wife who discreetly doubles as a government spy for a covert organization called the Black Doves. While the actual birds have little to do with the show, it’s rich with metaphors of secrecy and unexpected details. All things considered, Chanel spring 2026 couture made for the perfect premiere uniform.

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Presented in January, this runway marked Blazy’s debut couture collection for Chanel, and saw him turning his focus to birds as an emblem of freedom and motion. There were oversize wing-inspired silhouettes and frothy plumage lining multiple designs. While crimson parrots are much more whimsical than black doves, the adornments double as an IYKYK nod to the title. In a world of on-the-nose method dressing, sometimes the best premiere looks are done in a roundabout way—all the better when it’s Chanel couture.