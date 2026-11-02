Dua Lipa Finished Her Last-Minute Halloween Costume With a Designer Deep Cut

Some people spend months planning their Halloween costumes. But not Dua Lipa. According to her Instagram caption, the singer cobbled together her look five minutes before leaving the house and managed to serve two designer pulls in the process.

For most, a last-minute costume involves a panicked closet clean-out or a quick run to the store for cat ears. For Lipa’s vaguely vampiric look, however, she had all the right gothic garb on hand. For starters, her floor-grazing sheer dress came courtesy of French brand Lou de Bètoly. Adorned with baroque floral details and a structured bra, the gown is opulent, eerie, and unsurprisingly, something that was likely already hanging in her closet. To amp up the vampy vibes, she layered on a chunky black crucifix necklace. And in true Lipa form, this was no run-of-the-mill rosary. It was quickly identified by fashion fans as a piece from Tom Ford’s fall 2002 Gucci collection.

Lipa’s last minute Halloween plans appeared to be a dinner date with husband Callum Turner in New York City. His costume was similarly scrounged together, which is understandable. He’s been busy lately, with the Hollywood trades reporting he’s deep in the audition process to be the next James Bond. So he grabbed a freaky clown mask and wore it with a cream-colored crewneck. At one point, the pair posed with handcuffs binding them together—giving their last-minute, slightly random looks the couples’ costume treatment. It may not be Heidi Klum-level intricate, but it’s certainly festive.

What exactly was Lipa’s costume, you ask? It had traces of Morticia Addams glamour and Victorian vampire grandeur. But she left things largely up to interpretation, evoking a mysterious, darkly romantic It girl who only shops designer. So, basically, a horror-tinged take on Lipa herself.