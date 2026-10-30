Irina Shayk’s Floating Breastplate Is Downright Angelic

The Issey Miyake breastplate is one of fashion history’s most provocative pieces, but Irina Shayk put a downright angelic spin on it on Thursday night. Walking the blue carpet at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, the supermodel stepped out in a version that was absolutely ethereal.

Featured as the opening look on the fall 2026 runway, the ivory dress takes a classic column silhouette to sculptural extremes. While the skirt is minimal and precise, the molded bodice is a work of abstract art, with rounded edges and a smooth finish. At the back, excess white fabric cascaded down the sides of Shayk’s body, reimagining the breastplate through delicate draping.

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Introduced as part of the fall 1980 collection, the first Issey Miyake breastplate toyed with the relationship betwee clothing and the body. The original design was decidedly sexy and found a quick fan in the always provocative Grace Jones. Shayk’s version, by new creative director Satoshi Kondo, is less structured and more abstract. It’s also softer: trading molded acrylic for lacquered layers of Japanese washi paper. It’s dainty and smooth instead of rigid and armor-like.

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Breastplates have been a red-carpet favorite in recent years, and 2026 was no different. They can serve a narrative purpose, from Zendaya’s Greek goddess–worthy Schiaparelli look for The Odyssey premiere to Teyana Taylor’s many shield-like iterations while promoting One Battle After Another. For red-carpet provocateurs, they create an instant statement, which explains why nearly every Kar-Jenner at the Met Gala wore some version of the structured bodice.

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But while those examples often feel severe, Shayk’s recent take on the trend is soft, dreamy, and entirely otherworldly. Just like that, the breastplate has entered a new, dressed-down era.