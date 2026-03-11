Teyana Taylor’s Breastplate Gown Is Ready for Another Awards Show Battle

It’s been a wildly successful—and fashionable—awards season for Teyana Taylor, and the One Battle After Another star is showing no signs of slowing down. Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, the actor and singer hit the red carpet last night in a fresh-off-the-runway dress that looked poised for a victory lap.

At the Time Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles, Taylor hit the red carpet in a dress straight from Schiaparelli’s fall 2026 collection show just last week in Paris. The headline here was undoubtedly the sculptural chocolate brown bustier. A curved, asymmetrical neckline with a sheer halter strap running along one side added accentuation. Taylor’s dress then moved into a fit-and-flare maxi skirt complete with a feathered hem and a sequined portion at the waist. Leaning into the high-glamour elements of the dress, Taylor styled the look with chrome chandelier earrings and strappy black stilettos.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Taylor has been on a legendary fashion run since the awards calendar kicked off in January. She’s worn everything from an in-charge Burberry trench at the BAFTAs to a memorable, and cheeky, Schiaparelli look that saw her pick up her first Golden Globe. It’s no wonder recently told W that she “honestly cannot pick favorite.”

As for what to expect come Oscars Sunday? Considering Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli has been a constant of late (she attended the designer’s couture show in January in a lace sheer look), she may go that route. But as always with Taylor, she’ll likely deliver a red carpet moment no one saw coming.

“I always work really closely with the designer and their teams to create something custom for moments like that,” the actor and singer said ahead of the 2026 Grammys. “Those big events deserve intention. It’s about collaboration, storytelling, and making sure the look feels special, personal, and true to the moment.”