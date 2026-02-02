The 2026 awards season belongs to Teyana Taylor. The singer and actor has been on an unstoppable run, picking up her first Golden Globe and earning an Oscar nomination for her performance in One Battle After Another. And at last night’s 2026 Grammys, Taylor’s momentum continued: her project Escape Room was nominated for Best R&B album, and she presented one of the show’s major awards.

“I have been in music for 20 years so it’s one big family reunion for me,” Taylor told W from Los Angeles, just moments before she hit the red carpet. “There are so many creatives I admire, so I’m just looking forward to catching up, showing love, and celebrating everyone tonight.”

Taylor came dressed for a victory lap. Acting as her own stylist, as has been the case throughout much of this awards season, she teamed up with Tom Ford’s Haider Ackermann for a show-stopping sequined look. Based on the brand’s recent spring 2026 collection, Taylor slipped into a custom cut-out gown that snaked around her figure, pairing the showpiece with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Courtesy of Ray-Ban Meta

By now, Taylor is no rookie to delivering awards speeches, but she had an extra assist thanks to the new Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, which have a built-in teleprompter feature. “How do you look hotter with glasses on,” comedian Nikki Glaser quipped, just moments before they presented Lady Gaga with the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for Mayhem.

Here, W caught up with Taylor ahead of music’s biggest night to discuss her ab-baring Grammys look, red carpet rituals, and the lead-up to March’s Oscars.

This is your first time at the Grammys. How are you feeling as you head into the night?

Honestly, I’m just feeling grateful. It’s a blessing to be here for the first time, especially surrounded by so many artists I respect. I’m just looking forward to soaking it all in: the energy, the performances, celebrating the music, and having a really beautiful night.

Courtesy of Ray-Ban Meta

You styled yourself tonight in Tom Ford. What drew you to this look, and how did you put it together?

The dress is a custom re-design from the spring 2026 show and is fully crystal embroidered to complement my skin tone. Tom Ford has this effortless sexiness that I love, the cuts in the dress hug my body in all the right places. I wanted to feel powerful but also soft and sensual.

You wore another cut-out Tom Ford look in October, what about Haider Ackermann’s designs for the brand are you drawn to?

Haider’s designs feel very emotional and they let you feel sexy without forcing it. I’m drawn to how he plays with softness, because it allows me to show different sides of myself while still feeling powerful.

Do you have any pre-red carpet rituals or routines that help you get ready for a night like this?

It’s definitely organized chaos. It takes a village, but my village is like my family and there’s so much love in the room. My kids are usually there running around, it might look crazy from the outside, but the energy is right, and that’s what really gets me ready.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Do you have any essentials that you’ve been bringing with you this awards season?

Ray-Ban Meta glasses are my go-to for nights like this. I love that I can capture everything hands-free without breaking my flow. It lets me stay present in the moment while keeping memories I can actually go back and relive. Also I’m a tech nerd so I love bringing together technology and fashion.

When it comes to capturing your look, do you gravitate toward a classic selfie moment à la 2016 or a first-person POV like what you achieve with the Ray-Ban Metas?

I love a classic selfie forever but the POV with the Ray-Ban Metas just hits different. It lets people see what I see and feel the energy in the moment as I’m in it. It’s more raw, more real, and I love that.

You’ve been killing the red carpet this awards season. Do you have a favorite look so far?

I honestly cannot pick favorite, there have been so many special ones. Each look has its own moment and it’s all about how I’m feeling that day and what story I want to tell. This season has really been about having fun and expressing different sides of myself.

You’ll be attending the Oscars next month. What can we expect fashion-wise?

I always work really closely with the designer and their teams to create something custom for moments like that. Those big events deserve intention. It’s about collaboration, storytelling, and making sure the look feels special, personal, and true to the moment.