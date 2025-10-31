Teyana Taylor Turns Up the Heat on '90s Minimalism

At a time when everyone is leaning into the simple type of minimalist '90s nostalgia—slip dresses, ribbed tanks, straight-leg denim—Teyana Taylor just stepped out in a look that reclaimed the decade’s sex appeal through lots of skin and some C.E.O. tailoring.

At the Time100 Next event last night, Taylor slipped into a full Tom Ford outfit from Haider Ackermann’s recent spring 2026 show for the brand. Presented earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week, the look was anchored by a cut-out black dress. More cut-out than actual dress, the piece featured a daring string design—that showed off Taylor’s famously toned midriff—and a low-slung sheer skirt with a slight train.

Leaning into naked dressing, Taylor wore her daring dress with an exposed black thong peeking out right over the top. The look’s final garment, a sharply cut suit coat, gave the whole thing a subversive touch. The collarless design cut along Taylor’s figure and leaned into that sexy, unbuttoned sensuality that defined '90s fashion.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

While the '90s resurgence has been ongoing for quite some time now, Ackermann explored a different facet of the aesthetic during Paris Fashion Week. Instead of straightforward monochrome or sleek minimalism à la Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, he dressed his models in an almost hedonistic interpretation of the decade. There were men wearing skimpy shorts and thongs, mesh dresses that plunged to the waist, and plenty of daring get-ups inspired by his own work and that of Tom Ford’s at Gucci.

Taylor, of course, has never shied away from showing skin on the red carpet. But this outfit proved that power dressing, the type of tailoring-focused look popular in the '90s, and naked dressing can go hand in hand.