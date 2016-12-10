Teyana Taylor may have made her television debut as the ultimate My Super Sweet Sixteen birthday girl, but the singer, dancer, and Pharrell Williams protégé really catapulted to fame after her jaw-dropping performance in Kanye West’s “Fade” video, which debuted at MTV’s Video Music Awards in 2016. Since then, she’s become a front row fixture at fashion week, a source of Janet Jackson nostalgia, and gym inspiration to us all. Now, two kids (one of whom was delivered by doula Erykah Badu), three solo albums, and a handful of film appearances (including Coming 2 America ) later, here’s a look back at how her personal style has evolved over the years.

2021: Met Gala Teyana Taylor wasn’t afraid to show some skin in her barely there Prabal Gurung silver gown she donned, looking similar to Medusa, for the 2021 Met Gala.

2021: Maxim Hot 100 Party Getty Images To celebrate being named Maxim’s Hot 100 cover star (and the magazine’s first Black woman to be named “Sexiest Woman Alive”), Taylor wore a see-through black crochet dress.

2020: Paris Fashion Week Getty Images This black leopard print trench worn by Taylor stole the show before arriving at the Thierry Mugler runway at Paris Fashion Week in February 2020.

2019: Love Ball III Getty Images Teyana Taylor went for a slinky silver gown to be a jud the Love Ball III at Gotham Hall on June 25, 2019 in New York City.

2019: CFDA Awards Getty Images Bettie Page bangs completed Teyana Taylor’s Thom Browne look at the 2019 CFDA Awards in Brooklyn.

2018: Diamond Ball Getty Images Taylor went for a banker’s look with this Moschino pinstriped suit dress and black bob haircut at Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street.

2018: MTV VMAs Getty Images Taylor’s VMAs red carpet appearance in 2018 showed off her shorter hair, and a lot more skin with a tank top and black pants with cut-outs.

2017: MTV VMAs Getty Images Taylor wore a white super-cropped tee (to show off her toned abs, of course) and a pair of black wide-legged trousers at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

2016: VH1’s Diva’s Holdiday Getty Images/FilmMagic The singer and dancer rocked a skintight mermaid-style gown by Jason Boateng during VH1’s Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night in December 2016.

2016: American Music Awards Getty Images/WireImage At the 2016 American Music Awards, Taylor turned heads in romantic floor-length strapless bustier Steven Khalil mermaid gown. She made sure to keep the focus on her stunning gown by paring it with minimal accessories.

2015: ESPY Awards WireImage Posing on the red carpet of the 2015 ESPY with her husband Iman Shumpert, Taylor looked like a bronzed goddess dressed in a Grecian-inspired grey gown, which featured side cutouts and a thigh-high split that debuted her incredibly fit post-baby body.

2014: 106 & Park Live Getty Images At 106 & Park Live in July 2014, the singer showed off her rock-hard abs while still looking effortlessly cool in a red Alexander Wang bralette, NBA bomber jacket, black sweatpants and sneakers.

2013: BET’s Rip the Runway Getty Images for BET’s Rip The R Taylor wore a black bralette, leggings and a sheer dress at BET’s 2013 Rip The Runway Show in February 2013.

2012: The Game Premiere Getty Images/WireImage Mixing prints at BET’s The Game and Let’s Stay Together series premiere in January 2012, Taylor paired a leopard-print blouse with camouflage shorts and thigh-high black leather boots.

2011: Madea’s Big Happy Family Premiere Getty Images/WireImage The singer ditched her baggy clothes for something a little more form-fitting and revealing at the premiere of Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family in April 2011. The thin-strapped maxi dress featured a thigh-high slit that showed off her killer legs.

2010: Takers Premiere Getty Images In a denim bustier-inspired top with yellow cargo pants and brown wedge sandals, Taylor posed on the red carpet of the Takers premiere after party in August 2010.

2009: Ne-Yo’s Birthday Party Getty Images At Ne-Yo’s 30th birthday party in October 2009, the singer wore fitted jeans, a white cami, a cropped leather jacket and black leather booties. She kept her look edgy by accessorizing by layering on necklaces, bracelets and rings.

2008: MTV’s TRL Getty Images Taylor looked adorable in an oversized, layered look with playful accessories like a bright pink watch on MTV’s TRL in November 2008.

2007: My Super Sweet 16 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The singer made her television debut on MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 in February 2007 wearing a custom dress and matching jacket by Heatherette.