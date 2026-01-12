After a night of parties across Los Angeles—including W’s Best Performances fête at the Chateau Marmont, which drew Lana Del Rey, Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and many more—the stars hit the red carpet for the 83rd annual Golden Globes. The 2026 edition took place at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 11, where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed its choices for standout projects in TV and film. Among this year’s nominees: Elle Fanning, for her role in Sentimental Value; Tessa Thompson for Hedda; and Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby. All of them made fashion the major focus for the kickoff to awards season. Thompson’s bejeweled, strapless Balenciaga gown nodded to Hollywood’s Golden Age. Ayo Edebiri, meanwhile, embraced an understated black velvet Chanel dress from Matthieu Blazy’s first Métiers d’art collection, which was presented in New York just a few weeks ago. Jennifer Lawrence stunned in a sheer dress from Givenchy by Sarah Burton while Elordi’s oversized double-breasted Bottega Veneta suit matched his signature color-tone sunglasses nicely. The first big winner of the night, Teyana Taylor (for Best Supporting Female Actor in One Battle After Another) was also a standout on the step and repeat in a strategically draped custom Schiaparelli look with a cheeky diamanté bow over her derriere. For all of our favorite looks from the evening, keep scrolling.

Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli and Tiffany and Co. jewelry Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy by Sarah Burton Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mia Goth in Dior Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson in Balenciaga and Bulgari jewelry Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton and Boucheron jewelry Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Elle Fanning in Gucci and Cartier jewelry Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Eva Victor in Loewe Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage