Elle Fanning means business as Effie Trinket. After kicking off The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping press tour last week in otherworldly ballerina garb courtesy of Robert Wun couture, her latest look was sharper, darker, and filled with vintage Easter eggs.

For a press day on October 30, Fanning ventured into a spookier realm of method dressing in a custom Gucci skirt suit by Demna. An intense emerald green was severely puncuated by angular, upturned shoulders. Complete with a bow-adorned chapeau and a gilded hairpin, the look had Effie extravagance with an exacting, Demna spin. It’s a far cry from her pastel-pink tutu, but it still stays true to her character.

In the original Hunger Games films, Effie Trinket (played by Elizabeth Banks) was often clad in Alexander McQueen, with influences that blended 18th-century opulence with 1930s and 1940s silhouettes. Satisfyingly, Fanning’s jewels honored Effie’s flair for period dressing, with a Cartier ring, bracelet, and brooch dating back to the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s. Most notable was the butterfly on her lapel, which paid homage to Banks’s iconic monarch look from the original franchise, and reportedly dates back to 1944.

In the upcoming prequel, Fanning plays a young Effie Trinket cutting her teeth as a stylist. Throughout the press tour, the actor has been giving her onscreen counterpart a new look with a series of buttoned-up skirt sets. Last week, she wore a similar silhouette with baroque embellishments from Canadian designer Evan Clayton. For another stop, she donned pastel pink Valentino separates, complete with structured fit-and-flare draping. But her latest look, posted the day before Halloween, is the most severe yet. We’re sure Effie Trinket would approve of the thematic October spin.