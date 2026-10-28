In the Hunger Games franchise, no character has a bigger style legacy than Effie Trinket. In the original film series, she was dripped out in actual Alexander McQueen, after all. Capturing her over-the-top essence is no small feat, but Elle Fanning is up to the task. She plays the younger version of Trinket in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and at a fan screening in London on Wednesday, she arrived in her best Capitol garb, courtesy of Robert Wun couture.

Fanning sashayed onto the red carpet in dramatic ballerina cosplay from Wun’s fall 2026 haute couture show. The exaggerated pink tutu featured over 390 feet of layered tulle and nearly 200 feet of silk organza, while the molded, rippling bodice intentionally looked like it was falling off. In true Effie form, Fanning topped things off with a flamboyant headpiece: a pastel fascinator with a pirouetting figurine that you might find in a vintage music box.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

The character is the Capitol’s favorite’s off-kilter stylist. Played by Elizabeth Banks in the originals, she serves an escort for District 12 tributes and was obsessed with protocol and outré Capitol fashion. Fanning’s reprisal will follow Effie in her formative years, finding her way as the stylist to a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he prepares for the 50th Hunger Games. Fanning has big shoes to fill, but Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman told the Hollywood Reporter that Fanning’s take is “warm, sparkling and layered with extraordinary depth.” Satisfyingly, her first press tour look delivers just that.