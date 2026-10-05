Forget the khaki trench or the black leather jacket. This autumn, both Alexander Skarsgård and Lili Reinhart seem to agree that the must-have outerwear might just be considerably wilder. Both stars stepped out in Paris over the weekend in eye-popping animal print coats.

Skarsgård arrived at the Valentino show in a supple speckled trench. While most might let a coat of that magnitude be the focal point, he layered it atop a medley of statement pieces—including magenta track pants, a baby-pink V-neck and loafers with bright red socks. Coincidentally, the actor arrived in the same pattern as Zoey Deutch, though her version was floor-length with fuzzy cuffs, giving it a decidedly glamorous edge.

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Elsewhere in the fashion capital, Lili Reinhart took a break from her run of early-aughts rom-com method dressing to attend the Miu Miu show in a knee-length jacket bedecked in the black-and-tan motif. Her tousled blonde updo oozed Brigitte Bardot chicness—striking a starkly different image than Skarsgård’s playful pairings. As it turned out, Emily in Paris actor Camille Razat had the same idea—arriving at the Miu Miu show wearing the print in a skirt-set format.

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But the evidence doesn’t end there. Outside the Givenchy show last week, multiple guests arrived in avant-garde iterations of animal print—from feathery fabrics to sculptural silhouettes that delivered Cruella-de-Vil-esque drama. The runways themselves have also ventured onto the wild side, with Balmain, Dries Van Noten, and Roberto Cavalli cosigning flashy prints as must-have outer layers.

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Whether you fancy Skarsgård’s more-is-more approach or Reinhart’s French bombshell take, leopard print is fast becoming the surprising equalizer of the best-dressed list. Jennifer Lopez, for one, seemingly saw it coming. The singer has been committed to the proliferation of the print for years, and amped up her enthusiasm at Milan Fashion Week, when she stepped out in a dizzying head-to-toe look by Dolce&Gabbana. In retrospect, the ensemble is rather prophetic. Lopez must feel proud.