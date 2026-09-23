For years, Jennifer Lopez has made it her mission to prove that leopard print is a neutral. There’s no setting better to present evidence for her argument than the maximalist streets of Milan Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, the star stepped out in the Italian capital sporting her favorite print in the form of sharply tailored outerwear separates. Seemingly from Dolce&Gabbana, the set featured a cropped, belted trench with a pair of matching speckled shorts. She accessorized with fuzzy leopard-print pumps, sleek black sunglasses, and a mini Dolce&Gabbana patent leather purse. For maximum drama, the wide collar of her coat was popped—encasing the 57-year-old star in a theatrical, face-framing silhouette.

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The more-is-more look marks an apt addition to her impressive leopard-print legacy. Lopez has done it all—from pattern-festooned tights and shoulder-padded bodycon dresses to speckled fur coats and (during the pandemic) leopard-print face masks. For the second official day of Milan Fashion Week’s spring 2027 season, she’s once again in her comfort zone. Which is to say: the sartorial jungle.

Lopez in May, 2023. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Lopez in May, 2018. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez in October, 2001. Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Lopez in November, 2011. Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Lopez in April, 2010. John Parra/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lopez in September, 2007. Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/6

Since she touched down in the city earlier this week, the singer has embraced La Dolce Vita extravagance with the help of longtime collaborators Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. At Vogue’s annual “Vogue World” event yesterday, she donned a floor-grazing black ballgown from Dolce&Gabbana before slipping into the brand’s fur-trimmed, floral-embellished cape for a dinner with friends at Cipriani Milano. With the label’s spring 2027 show taking place this Saturday, surely more Jennifer Lopez pattern play is in store.