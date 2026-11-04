Naomi Watts is celebrating today, and her outfit is proof. Spotted on her way to an All’s Fair press appearance, the actress was all smiles in a Willy Chavarria set that was similarly beaming with joy.

After taking to Instagram to celebrate the Democratic sweep of the 2026 midterm elections, the star appeared in Midtown Manhattan A-line ensemble that oozed optimism. Her soft turtleneck sweater and pastel pointy-toe heels served relaxed sophistication. But her high-waisted skirt, adorned in a multicolored pattern and loose ivory thread, captured the true essence of the Mexican-American designer’s spring 2027 show.

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Chavarria’s collection, titled “Comunión,” was a statement on finding hope, light, and community after dark times. In his show notes, he noted that each garment was crafted with warmth. “We realize that history has shown us what power we hold when we come together to do good,” he wrote. “This is the joy and inspiration that each look holds.” As such, textures appeared well-loved, and colors evoked optimism. Watts’s look, specifically, features a dreamy hue that the brand dubbed “celestial blue.” Chavarria has been on of American fashion’s most political voices for the past decade. In previous collections, he’s partnered with the ACLU and Human Rights Campaign, proudly drawn from his working-class Chicano background, and used his spring 2026 runway show in Paris to make a bold statement about the mistreatment of those rounded up by ICE.

Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Before appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark to promote season 2 of the Ryan Murphy show, Watts celebrated the election results on her Instagram stories. She reshared posts about a “blue wave,” the female politicians who have made history, and Texas turning blue for the first time in decades. Satisfyingly, Watts’s playful outfit aptly expressed her good mood.

Politics aside, All’s Fair is cause for its own sartorial celebration, with its campy plotlines and over-the-top costumes inspiring a particularly maximalist press tour aesthetic. Just like dopamine dressing, when times are tough, we could probably all use some deliciously nonsensical TV.