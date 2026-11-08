FASHION

Every Must-See Look From the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

by Natalie Michie
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los A...
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On November 7, Hollywood royalty came together to celebrate the rich worlds of art and cinema at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Now in its fifteenth year, the annual fundraiser, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), draws a star-studded crowd to support the museum’s film programming, while helping to expand its exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational initiatives.

This year’s event honors Latvian-American artist Vija Celmins, whose work renders natural landscapes in meticulous detail, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, whose third Dune movie is set for release in December. Rosé will take the stage as the evening’s musical guest, while A-list attendees from across the film, fashion, and music worlds will watch on in their red-carpet finest.

As is tradition, the fête is co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio with Gucci serving as the presenting partner. Against the backdrop of artist Chris Burden’s Urban Light installation, you can expect several guests to pose in the latest looks from Demna’s designs for the house—many straight from his spring 2027 runway. The gala reliably offers Oscar hopefuls a chance to refine their red-carpet approach ahead of awards season, so statement-making looks are bound to be in store.

Below, see all the best celebrity fashion and jewelry moments from the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Anya Taylor-Joy

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In vintage Pierre Cardin and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kim Kardashian

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In Gucci.

Kylie Jenner

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In Ashi Studio.

Julia Garner

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In Loewe and Lisa Eisner jewelry.

Nicole Kidman

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In Chanel.

Andrew Garfield

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In Gucci.

Rosé

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In Saint Laurent.

Monica Barbaro

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In Gucci.

Salma Hayek Pinault

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In Gucci and Boucheron jewelry.

Viola Davis

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In Gucci

Jordan Firstman

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Emily Ratajkowski

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In Gucci.

Parker Posey

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In Gucci and Boucheron jewelry.

Odessa A’zion

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Quen Blackwell

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In Gucci.

Alix Earle

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In Gucci.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

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In Gucci.

Iris Law

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In Repossi jewelry.

Denis Villeneuve

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In Gucci.

Madelaine Petsch

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In Georges Hobeika.

Devon Lee Carlson

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In Gucci.

Jordyn Woods

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In Gucci.

Alex Consani

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In Gucci.

Vittoria Ceretti

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In Gucci and Niko Koulis jewelry.

Soo Joo Park

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In Gucci

Homer Gere

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In Gucci.

Paris Hilton

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In Jenny Packham.

Sienna Miller

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In Gucci.

Sarah Paulson

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In Gucci and Niko Koulis jewelry.

Irina Shayk

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Amber Valletta

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In Gucci.

Madelyn Cline

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Anderson Paak

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Quinta Brunson and Chris Perfetti

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2hollis

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Brittany Snow

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In Ralph Lauren.

Anthony Ramos

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In Willy Chavarria.

Olivia Munn

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In vintage Mugler.

Jessica Williams

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Isabel May

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In Gucci.

Sofia Carson

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In Francesco Scognamiglio and Chopard jewelry.

Ashley Park

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In Prabal Gurung and Chopard jewelry.

Malin Akerman

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In Saint Laurent.

Tyriq Withers

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In Gucci.

Benito Skinner

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In ERL.

Morgan Stewart McGraw

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In Erdem.

Aurora James

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In Rodarte.

Nadia Lee Cohen

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In Gucci.