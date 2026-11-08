On November 7, Hollywood royalty came together to celebrate the rich worlds of art and cinema at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Now in its fifteenth year, the annual fundraiser, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), draws a star-studded crowd to support the museum’s film programming, while helping to expand its exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational initiatives.

This year’s event honors Latvian-American artist Vija Celmins, whose work renders natural landscapes in meticulous detail, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, whose third Dune movie is set for release in December. Rosé will take the stage as the evening’s musical guest, while A-list attendees from across the film, fashion, and music worlds will watch on in their red-carpet finest.

As is tradition, the fête is co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio with Gucci serving as the presenting partner. Against the backdrop of artist Chris Burden’s Urban Light installation, you can expect several guests to pose in the latest looks from Demna’s designs for the house—many straight from his spring 2027 runway. The gala reliably offers Oscar hopefuls a chance to refine their red-carpet approach ahead of awards season, so statement-making looks are bound to be in store.

Below, see all the best celebrity fashion and jewelry moments from the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Anya Taylor-Joy Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images In vintage Pierre Cardin and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kim Kardashian Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Kylie Jenner Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ashi Studio.

Julia Garner Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Loewe and Lisa Eisner jewelry.

Nicole Kidman Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

Andrew Garfield Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Rosé Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Saint Laurent.

Monica Barbaro Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Salma Hayek Pinault Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci and Boucheron jewelry.

Viola Davis Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci

Jordan Firstman Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Parker Posey Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images In Gucci and Boucheron jewelry.

Odessa A’zion Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Quen Blackwell Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Alix Earle Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Iris Law Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Repossi jewelry.

Denis Villeneuve Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Madelaine Petsch Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Georges Hobeika.

Devon Lee Carlson Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Jordyn Woods Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Alex Consani Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Vittoria Ceretti Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Gucci and Niko Koulis jewelry.

Soo Joo Park Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci

Homer Gere Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Paris Hilton Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Jenny Packham.

Sienna Miller Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Sarah Paulson Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci and Niko Koulis jewelry.

Irina Shayk Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Amber Valletta Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Madelyn Cline Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Anderson Paak Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson and Chris Perfetti John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2hollis Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brittany Snow Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren.

Anthony Ramos Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Willy Chavarria.

Olivia Munn Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In vintage Mugler.

Jessica Williams Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Isabel May Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Sofia Carson Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Francesco Scognamiglio and Chopard jewelry.

Ashley Park Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung and Chopard jewelry.

Malin Akerman Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Tyriq Withers Rob Latour/Shutterstock In Gucci.

Benito Skinner Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In ERL.

Morgan Stewart McGraw Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Erdem.

Aurora James Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock In Rodarte.