Every Must-See Look From the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
On November 7, Hollywood royalty came together to celebrate the rich worlds of art and cinema at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Now in its fifteenth year, the annual fundraiser, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), draws a star-studded crowd to support the museum’s film programming, while helping to expand its exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational initiatives.
This year’s event honors Latvian-American artist Vija Celmins, whose work renders natural landscapes in meticulous detail, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, whose third Dune movie is set for release in December. Rosé will take the stage as the evening’s musical guest, while A-list attendees from across the film, fashion, and music worlds will watch on in their red-carpet finest.
As is tradition, the fête is co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio with Gucci serving as the presenting partner. Against the backdrop of artist Chris Burden’s Urban Light installation, you can expect several guests to pose in the latest looks from Demna’s designs for the house—many straight from his spring 2027 runway. The gala reliably offers Oscar hopefuls a chance to refine their red-carpet approach ahead of awards season, so statement-making looks are bound to be in store.
Below, see all the best celebrity fashion and jewelry moments from the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Anya Taylor-Joy
In vintage Pierre Cardin and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Kim Kardashian
In Gucci.
Kylie Jenner
In Ashi Studio.
Julia Garner
In Loewe and Lisa Eisner jewelry.
Nicole Kidman
In Chanel.
Andrew Garfield
In Gucci.
Rosé
In Saint Laurent.
Monica Barbaro
In Gucci.
Salma Hayek Pinault
In Gucci and Boucheron jewelry.
Viola Davis
In Gucci
Jordan Firstman
Emily Ratajkowski
In Gucci.
Parker Posey
In Gucci and Boucheron jewelry.
Odessa A’zion
Quen Blackwell
In Gucci.
Alix Earle
In Gucci.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
In Gucci.
Iris Law
In Repossi jewelry.
Denis Villeneuve
In Gucci.
Madelaine Petsch
In Georges Hobeika.
Devon Lee Carlson
In Gucci.
Jordyn Woods
In Gucci.
Alex Consani
In Gucci.
Vittoria Ceretti
In Gucci and Niko Koulis jewelry.
Soo Joo Park
In Gucci
Homer Gere
In Gucci.
Paris Hilton
In Jenny Packham.
Sienna Miller
In Gucci.
Sarah Paulson
In Gucci and Niko Koulis jewelry.
Irina Shayk
Amber Valletta
In Gucci.
Madelyn Cline
Anderson Paak
Quinta Brunson and Chris Perfetti
2hollis
Brittany Snow
In Ralph Lauren.
Anthony Ramos
In Willy Chavarria.
Olivia Munn
In vintage Mugler.
Jessica Williams
Isabel May
In Gucci.
Sofia Carson
In Francesco Scognamiglio and Chopard jewelry.
Ashley Park
In Prabal Gurung and Chopard jewelry.
Malin Akerman
In Saint Laurent.
Tyriq Withers
In Gucci.
Benito Skinner
In ERL.
Morgan Stewart McGraw
In Erdem.
Aurora James
In Rodarte.
Nadia Lee Cohen
In Gucci.