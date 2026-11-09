Leave it to Solange Knowles to put a sculptural twist on a cheeky lower-back cutout dress. The star’s latest translucent look is full of unexpected shapes and metal materials—not unlike her most recent art installation.

Posing alongside her sculpture in New York City this weekend, Solange wore a chainmail dress from up-and-coming London-based label Oshiozena. The unusual design, which appeared to be a version of the brand’s draped chainmail dress, featured an intricate tank top and skirt stitched together with thick metal carabiners, leaving a gap around the midsection that exposed the lower back. Complete with an uneven hem, front ruching, and a reflective, high-shine finish, the hardware-heavy outfit stood out as its own work of art amid Solange’s towering sculptures.

The exhibition, titled “she who looks to the light, no man can shadow,” is on display on New York’s High Line and features an array of architectural components made of copper, plywood, and stainless steel. It’s been years in the making for the 40-year-old artist and was finally unveiled in September 2026 in partnership with Google Chrome. According to Solange, the research process involved learning about everything from Egyptian coppering techniques to how sun and saltwater affect the metal oxidation process.

Fittingly, the Oshiozena ensemble served as something of a sartorial companion to the project. Founded in 2025, Oshiozena is a newer brand—having made its runway debut in September of this year—with a focus on the relationship between material and the body. Similarly, according to its website, Solange’s open-air sculpture is meant to shift over time when interacting with “light, touch, and human energy.” With a striking material and a body-accentuating finish, we’d say her chainmail ensemble was perfectly apt for the exhibition.