After gracing The Hunger Games red carpet in a regal robe on Monday night, Jennifer Lawrence has swapped out the mockingjay for a swan. While her top half telegraphed beauty business mogul in a sharp menswear-inspired jacket, the rest of her outfit took a decidedly avian turn.

Walking the red carpet at WWD’s 2026 Beauty Inc Awards in Midtown Manhattan, the actor and Mes Beauty founder donned a tuxedo jacket from Dior’s spring 2027 collection. The coat was form-fitting and cinched through the bodice, with long satin lapels and a subtle peplum silhouette. But while the top of the outfit was precise and C-suite-worthy, the playful feathered-skirt bottom added a touch of whimsey. To finish, she accessorized with silver drop earrings, and slicked her blonde hair all the way back—presumably with the help of her very own beauty products.

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Though, perhaps the star accessory was Dior’s Cygnet Minaudière, a bird-shaped minibag that will undoubtedly recall Carrie Bradshaw’s infamous swan clutch from season two of Sex and the City.

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At the event, Lawrence accepted the Founder of the Year award for her new haircare line, Mes (pronounced “mess”). She, along with biotech entrepreneur Jasmina Aganovic, launched the company in October with three products—a repair mask, a styling serum, and a volume mist—aimed at simplifying beauty routines. She worked on developing the products while filming Die My Love and What Happens at Night, and told The Cut she saw it as a new facet of her art. Indeed, while Lawrence is typically known for her voluminous blonde blowout, last night, she showed that her hair—and her executive uniform—has range.