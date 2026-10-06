After a jaunt in Paris for fashion week, Jennifer Lawrence is back in the Big Apple in her always chic, but always unexpected street style. On Tuesday, the actor and Excellent Cadaver production company chief was spotted stepping out for a meeting in a look that revamped C-suite codes with color-blocking accessories and playful pops of sheer.

Her sharp black Dissh blazer was pretty standard office attire, save for the fact that Lawrence scrunched her sleeves just-so, kept the top half buttoned, and left the bottom breezily open. Her gauzy lilac skirt—which is a bit more “cocktail attire” than it is “corporate-core”—added an unexpected twist.

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This dress-code dichotomy was all the more evident through her accessories. While her large leather shoulder bag and oval sunglasses exuded old-school executive realness, her turquoise beaded necklaces, dangling earrings, and satin cream mules delivered a dose of daydreamy romance.

The actor—who is an expert in balancing polished statement pieces with practical staples—may have taken some notes while she was in Paris for the Dior show. There she wore a baby-blue lingerie dress with a similarly slanted asymmetrical skirt.

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While the Dior look went all in on boudoir dressing, this outing finds its dainty femininity retooled for the streets. Lawrence, after all, is often biking around the city or rushing to meetings by foot. Her New York City wardrobe is always rooted in eclectic practicality and aesthetic-blending pairings. And today, by piling on bright accents and opting for romantic fabrics, she’s put her own spin on conference room dressing.