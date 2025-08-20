Jennifer Lawrence is more than ready for fall fashion. Amid a burst of chilly weather in New York this week, Lawrence stepped out yesterday to showcase her take on transitional fashion—and, of course, with this being Lawrence, each detail was completely intentional.

The actor substituted her summery ribbed tank tops and semi-sheer pants for a structured suit coat and a black midi skirt. A closer look at Lawrence’s jacket revealed that she had styled it with intention, rather than simply tossing it on. On one side, she popped the collar—imitating the up-turned men’s tie trend seen this summer—and rolled up the sleeves for a casual effect. Paired with a slouchy white tee underneath, Lawrence looked prime for the colder months ahead.

Always one to champion a flat shoe, Lawrence slipped on a pair of suede ballet slippers—no, not the sheer sandals and mesh slip-ons she’s been wearing this summer—to complement the black pieces she wore up top. In the actor’s hand, she toted a navy blue monogram Dior bag that added a splash of logomania to her otherwise logo-less ensemble.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

True to form, Lawrence has set and participated in several of summer’s foremost trends over the past months. Like many stars, she’s made the case for designer flip-flops, wearing The Row’s $890 thongs with frequency. She’s also dabbled in the scarf-as-belt trend and even made the case for $10 Amazon slippers as city-appropriate footwear. But her latest street-style moment, however simple, certainly signals what’s ahead for her wardrobe as the leaves begin to turn.

As has been the case with much of Lawrence’s fall style over the years, she kept her outfit’s color palette to neutrals in the form of white and deep navy. Silhouettes were simple and free-flowing, but there was a clear emphasis on layers that are easy to slip on and off. Add in a statement accessory and comfortable shoes, and the whole thing is good to go for those crisp October days on the horizon.