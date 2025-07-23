Jennifer Lawrence Is Staying Loyal to Designer Flip-Flops This Summer

Regardless of the season, Jennifer Lawrence is nothing if not loyal to a comfortable shoe. But this summer, the actor has been especially fond of a certain style of thong flip-flops, turning the seaside staple into the ultimate city-slicking sandal.

Lawrence slipped on a pair of humble toe-splitters while out for a stroll in Manhattan today. Earlier this week, the actor wore the exact same shoes for an off-Broadway play, but opted to style them more casually for her latest off-duty outing. Instead of a knit maxi dress, Lawrence wore her sandals with free-flowing lounge pants done in a bold cherry hue. On top, she experimented with summer layering, placing a boxy white tee over a lace-trimmed slip. Completing the look were a handful of the actor’s go-to accessories: a black pendant necklace, wide-framed glasses, a Polo Ralph Lauren hat, and her favorite keep-all bag from Liffner.

Diamond / BACKGRID

In true Lawrence fashion, her flip-flops are unbranded and without any major design details. But considering her allegiance to The Row, the style is most likely the cult label’s “City” flip-flops which are made from leather and priced at $890. Lawrence also happens to be a fan of The Row’s brighter “Dune” sandals, featuring a red sole and black straps. Those retail for slightly less, coming with a price tag of $690.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Placing all the sanitary questions of wearing open-toe shoes in Manhattan aside, it’s easy to see why flip-flops have become a staple of Lawrence’s summer style this year. The actor has worn the silhouette with nearly everything in her wardrobe, from more formal “going out” dresses to relaxed jorts with a ripped hem, free-flowing trousers and skirts, and layered graphic tees.

And not only are the runways catching on, so too are New York’s legions of fashion girls. Take a walk down the streets of any trendy Manhattan neighborhood like SoHo or Tribeca and you’re sure to see legions of women emulating Lawrence’s pared-back approach to summer dressing.