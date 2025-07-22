Jennifer Lawrence Perfects the Manhattan Summer Uniform

Jennifer Lawrence might be known as Hollywood’s golden girl, but she’s committed to the Manhattan lifestyle. And she certainly knows how to dress for it. Last night, the Oscar winner popped up at the Greenwich House Theater for opening night of comedian Josh Sharp’s one-man show Ta-Da!, wearing an outfit that was a textbook example of simple summer chic for a New Yorker on the go.

Lawrence championed a neutral palette with a curve-hugging maxi dress from The Row. She accented its light espresso color with a selection of sleek, black accessories. The actor slipped her favorite Liffner’s “Tall Sprout” tote bag over one shoulder. She matched it with rectangular glasses and a bold pendant necklace that brought a Boho spirit to the look. The finishing touch? A pair of black thong flip-flops, naturally.

BACKGRID

Lawrence’s look also doubled as a dinner outfit, as she grabbed a bite to eat with friends following the show. Perhaps that explains her decision to mix a more formal “going out” dress with shoes usually reserved for the shoreline. Or, who knows—maybe she could have been hiding a pair of heels in her bag. But this is Lawrence, after all, and functional flats are par for the course when it comes to her street style.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This summer, there’s been a surge of classic beach flip-flops among the celebrity set—and Lawrence has been one of the most ardent supporters of the classic summer shoe. The actor has paired the shape with everything from cut-off jean shorts to butter yellow lounge pants, and has a special preference for The Row’s sold-out toe splitters. That style, worn by the likes of Zoë Kravitz and Kendall Jenner, retails for a whopping $690. But Lawrence’s latest front in the flip-flop game proves that the resurgent summer trend can easily be re-created by the masses.

Even if Lawrence dropped a hefty sum on her simple flip-flops, similar styles can be purchased at nearly every price point—you might even have a few pairs already lying around in your closet.