Jennifer Lawrence Logs Into the Scarf Belt Trend

This summer, the coolest way to wear a silk scarf right now isn’t around your neck—it’s around your waist. Over the past few weeks, the humble accessory has turned into something to be sported on the lower half, an island-inspired styling trick that’s become a hit among the fashion set. The latest star to endorse the look? Jennifer Lawrence, but of course.

Lawrence, out for a stroll with her husband, Cooke Maroney, today in New York City, tied a printed cravat around her hips. Layered over a pair of free-flowing white pants, the piece featured a nautical motif with black and cream accents. The actor paired her double-stacked bottom half with a red t-shirt and a pair of sleek, slip-on mules. Stacked gold necklaces, a black shoulder bag, and simple glasses completed the look.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner showed off the vacation variation of the trend, wearing a floral print scarf (and a matching bra top, of course) on top of her white trousers. But, for the most part, fashion girls are proving that the modern sarong isn’t just reserved for lounging seaside.

Most notably joining Lawrence in incorporating the trick into their city style was Alexa Chung, who wore dark-wash jeans and a gold and black printed silk carré from Gucci while out in New York last month. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung adopted a similar formula just days later when she tied a monogram Coach piece over her hips.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images for Gucci

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

But wearing scarves on the lower half of one’s body isn't just a celebrity phenomenon. In June, designer Julian Klausner employed the waist scarf for his debut Dries Van Noten men’s collection, showing the item over billowing summer trousers, gladiator-style sandals, and elegant evening jackets.

Scarves are always a classic styling piece for summer—last year, the item was worn wrapped around the head à la Jackie O and Brigitte Bardot—and this sarong-style look has been around in Western fashion since the late 1990s and early 2000s. Now, with both designers and trendsetters embracing the waist-wrapped scarf, it’s clear the nostalgic staple is making a comeback.