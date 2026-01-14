Jennifer Lawrence Pedals Around Town in Her Favorite Leopard Coat

After dazzling the 2026 Golden Globes in a naked dress by Givenchy on Sunday, Jennifer Lawrence is back in New York City. And she’s back to her “Tribeca Mom” ways, too. On Tuesday, the Die My Love star was seen weaving through downtown Manhattan on an e-bike, doing so with a pretty serious off-duty outfit to match.

Although most New Yorkers might opt to wear something practical while traveling via bike, Lawrence isn’t your average New Yorker. Continuing her penchant for statement animal prints this winter, the star bundled up in a faux fur leopard coat by Jacquemus. She turned to her go-to jeans brand, La Ligne, wearing a pair of their high-wise trousers. While certainly comfortable for an afternoon of biking, the coat-jeans combination made for a striking visual statement as Lawrence pedaled around town.

Lawrence slipped on her trusty The Row “Billie” ankle boots, a chic yet functional choice, and finished her look with tinted rectangular eyewear from Garrett Leigh.

BACKGRID

Lawrence has long grounded her day-to-day style in certain outfit formulas (and certain pieces). But this Jacquemus coat appears to be the actor’s top choice when traveling by bike.

Before she headed out west to the Golden Globes, Lawrence hopped on her Electra e-bike (with her son, Cy, sitting right behind her) last week in the very same jacket she wore yesterday. The actor again paired it with flared jeans (this pair were slightly darker in wash) and bold shoe wear. She tried on blue slippers by Khaite and expertly balanced a suede Toteme handbag on her bike’s handlebars.

The next time you head out to brave the city on bike, take notes from Lawrence’s expeditions. Sometimes all you need is a great coat (and maybe a great shoe) to make an entire outfit pop.