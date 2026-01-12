If awards season fashion thrives on shock, Jennifer Lawrence isn’t the most obvious candidate to deliver. But at the 2026 Golden Globes tonight, the actor arrived on the red carpet in perhaps her most risqué look to date.

Nominated for Die My Love, Lawrence slipped into a gauzy custom dress designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. Entirely sheer in its fabrication, the dress was embroidered with elegant floral appliqués throughout the bust, mid-section, and hem. Cut-outs at Lawrence’s waist added to the wow-factor. She styled the ensemble with a floral satin bolero, which she removed at one point while posing for photos, and a structured evening bag. The remaining remnants of Lawrence’s understated style? Her simple beauty choices: tousled waves, her signature fringe bangs, and glowing skin.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No, this isn’t Lawrence’s first time wearing sheer on the red carpet. When her star was first rising in Hollywood in the early to mid-2010s, she’d often slip on a black lace outfit here, a plunging body-con dress there. But her outfit at tonight’s Globes couldn’t have strayed further from the luxuriously understated style she’s become known for of late.

The actor is something of a savant of minimal, “Rich Mom” style for the masses, draping herself in The Row cashmere and La Ligne jeans on the daily. Even her recent red carpets and press appearances for Die, My Love were consistent in their embrace of minimal silhouettes. Look no further than the sleek, all-black Khaite outfit she just wore for a screening in New York City last week.

Then again, isn’t a little surprise exactly what makes awards season worth watching?