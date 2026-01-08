Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence were on opposite coasts last night, but when it came to fashion, the friends were in perfect sync. While Stone took Los Angeles in elevated wardrobe staples, Lawrence brought the same polished glamour to New York. Call it style kismet.

Just hours after receiving an Actor Awards nomination, Stone stepped out to a screening of her film Bugonia at the Writers Guild Theater. She slipped into a mod suit coat, designed with sloped shoulders, pockets on either side, and statement buttons tracing the center front. Stone paired her tailored top coat with slouchy barrel jeans and sleek leather loafers. Minimal jewelry and a chopped bob, a remnant of the shaved head required forBugonia, were the finishing touches.

JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over in New York, Lawrence mirrored Stone’s effortless cool. Attending a conversation about her film Die, My Love at the 92Y, the Oscar winner traded her casual street style for a straightforward, and entirely chic, formal look. She wore a sleeveless turtleneck blouse and matching ankle-length trousers from Khaite. Pointed black heels and Lawrence’s signature bangs added to the simplicity.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite their friendship of over a decade, Stone and Lawrence have never starred in or worked on a project together. That, soon, will change as they are set to join forces with Cole Escola for a Miss Piggy movie. Still, the friends have been aligned when it comes to fashion—especially in recent years.

Whether walking the same red carpets or out for a stroll in Central Park, the actors gravitate toward clean lines, statement tailoring, and silhouettes that whisper. And last night, they proved that distance is no obstacle when it comes to fashion synchronicity.