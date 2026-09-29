With her Instagram account newly activated and her Paris Fashion Week appearances underway, Jennifer Lawrence is perhaps at her most powerful right now. Look no further than her ultra-twisted lingerie dress at Dior’s spring 2027 runway.

Kicking off Paris Fashion Week, the actor sat front row in an icy blue frock that was a warped take on the classic bedroom slip. Lined with delicate white lace and adorned with floral embroidery, the top of the dress read like a thrift store nightie. But true to the form of Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson, the skirt’s silhouette took an unexpected twist with asymmetrical ruching that gathered toward her thigh.

XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Like any winning lingerie ensemble, the airy dress featured a low back, a leg slit, and whisper-thin ’90s-esque straps. To tie together the monochromatic moment, she added a mini Lady Dior bag and matching powder-blue pumps. Still, her look exuded the playful reinvention that is now synonymous with Anderson’s vision for the French house.

XAVIER GALIANA/AFP/Getty Images

Lawrence’s red carpet appearances may be rare, but as a Dior brand ambassador, she is a fixture of its runway shows. And it’s possible the star will be amping up her public appearances—at least on social media feeds. Her Dior outing comes just a few weeks after she debuted her first-ever Instagram account—hinting that we may be seeing more of her outside her confoundingly chic Citi Bike endeavors.

In case you missed it, her first (and so far only) post was a talking video with a simple, to-the-point message. “If anyone says anything negative, I will quit immediately, no questions asked,” she said in the now-viral video. “If anyone thinks something mean, I’ll know. I’ll know, and I’ll quit.” From boundary-setting to boudoir dressing. Très chic.